Red is the colour for Italy

Unsurprisingly, all the teams are going aggressive for the forthcoming Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

While all ten teams opt for the bare minimum in terms of the hardest compound available (mediums) all but Mercedes, Force India and Haas are taking as many sets of the red-banded supersofts as they can lay their hands on.

As a result, while most teams will have just two sets of the softs, Mercedes, Force India and Haas will have three.

Interestingly, last year's Italian Grand Prix saw Nico Rosberg win using a one-stop strategy (groan), the German starting on the softs and subsequently changing to mediums, as did his teammate Lewis Hamilton who finished second.

The next eight drivers were on a two-stop strategy, none of whom used the medium rubber.