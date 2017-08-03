Red Bull goes aggressive in Spa tyre choice

While the record books may not show it, what with reliability issues on Saturday and Max Verstappen's over-enthusiasm on Sunday afternoon, Red Bull took a significant step forward in Hungary.

Seeking to maintain the momentum, albeit on a circuit where the Renault - sorry, Tag Heuer - will struggle, the Austrian team has gone very aggressive in its tyre choice for the Belgian Grand Prix, with both drivers taking nine sets of the ultrasofts.

Interestingly, McLaren, which made similar progress in Hungary is also taking nine sets of the purple-banded rubber.

While Renault and Toro Rosso are taking 8 sets of the ultrasoft, Ferrari are taking 7 and Mercedes just 6, a strategy shared by Haas and Force India.

The Williams duo take the most supersofts, Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa both opting for 5 sets, while Lewis Hamilton leads the way in terms of soft, the Briton taking 4 sets.

Tyre choices this year are a step softer than in 2016, when Nico Rosberg won on a two-stop strategy that saw him start the race on softs before two stints on mediums.