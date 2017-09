Hamilton takes championship lead with Monza win

While the weather gods may have added some spice - and around two hours - to yesterday's qualifying, they are not scheduled to play any part in today's race.

With bright sunshine and temperatures of up to 26 degrees C, we will have to rely on mechanical failures, brain failures and in-team relationship failures for excitement.

One thing we can look forward to is the fact that the order in which they finished yesterday's qualifying session is not the order they will start today, with seven (count 'em 7) drivers having been hit with grid penalties.

As a result, instead of starting second and third, for example, the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo will line up fourteenth and seventeenth.

The Ferraris are also starting out of position, Kimi Raikkonen fifth and Sebastian Vettel sixth, but this is down to the failure of the red cars to find grip yesterday as opposed to the increasingly frustrating penalty rules.

The weather today, not to mention that long, long run to the first chicane, and the prairie-like width of the main straight should at least allow the Maranello marvels to make up a couple of places.

Of course, that first chicane has already caught out a number of drivers this weekend - it always does - and over enthusiasm as a result of penalties and yesterday's weather could lead to some fun and games on the first lap, especially with a number of drivers out of position.

Following that Senna-esque lap from Hamilton yesterday, the Briton will be looking to build on it and possibly take the championship lead for the first time this season, though the partisan crowd will not share his hopes.

Until yesterday afternoon (evening), Ferrari looked realistically capable of grabbing its first win here since 2010, but the Maranello outfit is likely to be looking for damage limitation today, aware that the next race, Singapore, is more to its liking.

Talking of Singapore, Red Bull insists that it doesn't regret changing its engines and taking the penalties, and in a way one can understand this. Yesterday was a bit of a freak show courtesy of the weather gods, in today's conditions the Austrian team is sure to struggle in the power stakes.

Though they are separated by six places - seven following a late gearbox change for the Mexican - as sure as God made little apples we can expect the Pink Panthers to end up on the same piece of tarmac at some point. Whether the feuding pair take any notice of previous instructions at that point remains to be seen.

No offence intended, but despite that extraordinary lap, Lance Stroll can surely forget about a podium finish, not unless the weather gods to make a surprise return. Indeed, based on previous form we'll be surprised to see one of the Grove cars in the points at the finish.

Mind you, when we say we'd be surprised to see a Williams in the points, we would be shocked to the core to see a McLaren up there. If Fernando Alonso was embarrassed in Belgium he's going to be positively humiliated this afternoon. Indeed, a late engine change for his teammate, Stoffel Vandoorne, thereby incurring a 25-place grid penalty - just a week after the 65-place hit he took in Spa - just about ends any hopes of the Woking team honouring Bruce McLaren's birthday in style.

After Romain Grosjean denied that he has been critical of his brakes and blamed the media for stirring things up, we shall be paying particular attention to the Frenchman's transmissions, one single expletive uttered in the same sentence as the word brake will come back to haunt him.

Toro Rosso is another team that hurt in the wet yesterday, and like the works Renault team is sure to suffer today on a track where power is all, the fact that Daniil Kvyat is the only one of the four not hit with a penalty probably tells you all you need to know.

In terms of strategy Pirelli believes the fastest strategy will be a one-stopper, with a 26-lap opening stint on supersofts, and the remainder on softs. The alternative is a 23 to 25-lap stint on softs, with supersofts for the remainder.

With Grosjean receiving a late penalty after Haas changed his gearbox, the only river starting today's race in the position he qualified is Lewis Hamilton.

The pitlane opens and the drivers head out.

Ahead of the warm-up lap, the air temperature is 25 degrees C, while the track temperature is 33 degrees. It is bright, sunny and glorious. The risk of rain is 0%.

With a free tyre choice, following yesterday's wet session, all are on supers bar Verstappen, Ricciardo, Palmer and Alonso who are on the softs.

"Grip's really poor," complains Hamilton on his warm-up lap.

The air horns scream, the red smoke billows... the crowd is ready.

They're away. A strong start from Hamilton who moves across the track to cover Stroll and then lines up the first chicane by moving into the path of Ocon. A poor start from Vettel, while Massa runs wide and on to the grass.

Rejoining the track, Massa subsequently clashes with Perez as Bottas and Raikkonen are side by side coming out of the first chicane. The Finns are side by side through the Curva Grande but on the approach to T2 Raikkonen gets ahead and even Vettel has a look.

Into the Parabolica Bottas appears to catch Raikkonen napping, stealing back the position, while Verstappen, who had a brilliant start, is all over Massa.

Unable to believe what just happened, Raikkonen fights back and is side by side with Bottas through Parabolica and down the main straight. As the two race at over 230mph, their wheels almost touching, it's hard to watch.

Bottas holds station and leads the Ferrari into T1,

Hamilton leads Ocon, Stroll, Bottas, Raikkonen, Vettel, Massa, Verstappen, Perez and Magnussen. Palmer misses the first chicane and drops to last.

Grosjean misses the second chicane, the Haas driver complaining of wing damage.

Bottas makes short work of Stroll to take third in the first chicane, as Verstappen has a puncture following a clash with Massa at the first chicane.

"We have damage, what the **** was he doing," says the Red Bull driver as Vettel appears to have got past his Ferrari teammate.