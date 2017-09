Marko: No regrets

Had Red Bull not opted to change the engines and various components in its cars this weekend, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo would have been lining up second and third following their bravura performance in qualifying.

Instead, however, the Dutchman will start from 14th on the grid today and his teammate 17th.

Nonetheless, with an eye on the potential for overtaking at Monza, not to mention the lack of such potential at some of the forthcoming races, Helmut Marko has no regrets.

"We don't regret anything," he told Motorsport.com. "It's not just about Singapore, it's Malaysia, and Suzuka, they're all circuits for us.

"It's frustrating not only for the penalties, but we have nearly no downforce on," he added, "and that in the rain is why we lost out so much in Sector 3. So not to make a mistake, and be second and third under these conditions, shows what potential is the car.

"It's a shame that we have to take the penalties," added Christian Horner. "Second and third is a fantastic performance from both of the drivers. Even with the penalties from where we start on a mixed up grid, there are still opportunities at a track where you can overtake.

"We got all the timings right today. The pit wall did a great job, and we picked the right tyres for the right conditions. Both of the drivers today have done a phenomenal job."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Monza, here.