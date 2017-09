Italian GP: Practice notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We are more or less where we expected to be with the car today. It is hard for us on this track with the long straights which we have to combine with a very low downforce setting so we just try to make the best of it. We will start the race a bit further back with the penalties but hopefully I can enjoy overtaking a good number of cars on Sunday. It makes sense to take the penalties here as this track is already not that good for us, Singapore is better for our car so we don't want to risk anything there."

Daniel Ricciardo: "We were pretty competitive in those conditions today. We'll make some minor adjustments tonight but generally the car feels quite good here. If it's wet tomorrow we'll probably try everything and see if we have a chance for a pole position. If it's dry we'll have to assess further, because even if I'm pole position I'll probably start at the back. Even though I've got the penalty I'm actually excited for tomorrow and the race on Sunday, knowing we'll start at the back we have a chance to have a fun race. Of course it's disappointing knowing that the chance of a Monza podium is unlikely, but the chance of a fun race is there. I expected this a few races ago so at least I was prepared, however I'm excited for the chance to pass a few people on Sunday."