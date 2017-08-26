Belgian GP: Qualifying notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I was really happy with my lap in Q3, it couldn't have been better to be honest as I feel I put everything together and got the best performance out of the car possible. I think the lap felt better than P5, last year I was P2 and I think it felt just as good this year, but I'm happy with the result anyway and would say it was a perfect qualifying. I am positively surprised we are so close to Ferrari, Lewis was way ahead but in the race I think we can be closer so perhaps a good result is possible. Our strength is in sector 2 so we will work even harder there to improve a bit but in general the balance of the car was great and that allowed me to execute a very good Qualifying session. Although the car felt good today I still think we need a bit of luck to do something special tomorrow. For now it looks like it will be a dry race so let's hope that changes overnight and I think then we can fight properly. On my fast laps I was concentrating too much but on my in lap I could see the orange crowd and smoke from all the fans, this is amazing to see. As I left the pit lane there was a guy on the fence in all orange waving me on, it's awesome."

Daniel Ricciardo: "We were a bit off in Q1 but I knew there was more time and then in Q2 we got closer to the pace that we needed. Unfortunately in Q3, when you really start to get everything out of it, we couldn't get much more. I felt like if I pushed more in one part of the track it killed me in another part so I didn't really feel we had the car to complete one lap at 100%. I just felt a little bit limited with the balance. But I'm going to be optimistic and say, if that's the case maybe that means we have got a more consistent car for the race. If we're not getting the peak out of the tyre maybe we can sustain a relatively good pace for longer than the others, so that's what I'm betting on."

Christian Horner: "I think fifth and sixth were unfortunately the predictable outcome of today's Qualifying but both drivers delivered the maximum they could. Max in particular had a very strong last run, and in locking out the third row of the grid hopefully we can capitalise on any opportunities tomorrow. It should be an interesting race and there can always be a weather element here in Spa, you never know. With a huge amount of 'home' support and an enormous crowd that has turned out to support Max this weekend that's hopefully worth a few tenths too."