Belgian GP: Practice notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "An OK first day back here at Spa but nothing special. Between Daniel and myself we tried a few set-ups to improve speed on the straights, it's somewhere we need to improve in order to fight so we are trying to find a good compromise. At the moment we don't seem too far off the two top teams but it is only Friday, I'm sure it will be a different gap tomorrow. It's hard here to find the set-up to be competitive on the straights but also balanced in the corners, we will make some steps in the right direction tonight, hopefully. In the dry I think we will be the solid third team like we have seen so far this season. Although it's raining at the moment I don't think there is much more forecast. This is a shame as it would definitely help us; fingers crossed we get a bit more for the race. There is already a lot of orange to be seen in the crowd and it's only Friday, I'm expecting to see a lot more tomorrow and Sunday which is really great and nice to see so many fans supporting me, it always helps come race day."

Daniel Ricciardo: "This track is always a bit of a compromise. The first and third sector is very fast and in the second sector you need the downforce. I tried to be quick in the first and third part, but the compromise wasn't good enough. I still lost too much in the second sector. Yes there was some traffic as well and without that I could've probably gone a few tenths quicker but it still wouldn't have put me in the Top 5. For sure we won't keep the same set-up tomorrow. Whether we'll go in Max's direction or try to find a better compromise between the two we'll see, but we'll definitely be stronger tomorrow. The objective is not to lose too much time on the straights. For tomorrow it would be good if it was dry, because I'd like to try the ideal set-up and see how much potential we have."