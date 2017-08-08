F1 gets its Super Bowl connection

San Francisco Super Bowl 50 CEO Keith Bruce has been named President of QuintEvents International, a newly-formed unit of QuintEvents, America's industry-leading travel/event/experience company.

QuintEvents International will house the company's Formula One business, and Bruce, a veteran of the sports and event industry, will lead the new Formula One Experiences organisation serving all F1 events across the globe. He will also lead sales and marketing efforts for all QuintEvents International properties.

Formula One Experiences, a new travel/experience/hospitality services company created as part of a long-term, official partnership between Formula One and QuintEvents, was launched in May at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. It will encompass all Formula 1 races going forward, including the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

Formula One Experiences provides fans and corporations alike a full range of travel, hospitality and ticket packages for the entire F1 season.

Bruce was the CEO & President of the Super Bowl 50 Host Committee in San Francisco, where he successfully led the marketing, operation and delivery of the milestone Super Bowl 50 in the Bay Area last year. Prior to the Super Bowl 50 appointment, Bruce served for eight years as president of SportsMark Management Group, a global sports event marketing and hospitality management company that merged with GMR Marketing in 2013. Most recently, Bruce has served as an executive consultant for the North American Soccer League, a position he held since January.

"Keith brings 25 years of global sports and event experience to our organisation," said Brian Learst, CEO and Founder of QuintEvents, which markets travel/experience packages for the Kentucky Derby, Super Bowl and College Football Playoff, among many others. "He understands our business and his expertise working with the largest sporting events in the world, like the Olympics, the Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup, makes him uniquely qualified to lead QuintEvents International and corporate sales efforts for all of our domestic and international programs."

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to join QuintEvents as a partner and lead the international expansion of the company," said Bruce. "The Formula 1 partnership is a powerful platform for the launch of QuintEvents International. Our array of major event partnerships is unequalled, so this is an opportunity to effectively market the entire portfolio globally. I will institute a growth-oriented style of leadership, leveraging my experience and relationships to support our high-profile properties and all the stakeholders involved."

In addition to leading F1 Experiences sales efforts, Bruce will also be tasked with growing the worldwide property base for QuintEvents International, as well as developing and leading the company's corporate sales initiatives. Bruce will anchor the new international office in San Francisco and will spend significant time in both London and Charlotte.