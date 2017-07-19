Nielsen appointed F1 Sporting Director

FOM has confirmed the appointment of Steve Nielsen as Sporting Director to F1, the Briton, who will report directly to Ross Brawn, taking up his position on 1st August.

"I have known Steve for many years and have seen at first hand his skills and ability," said Brawn. "His appointment will strengthen the working group we are setting up to work with the FIA and the teams in defining a framework for the technical and sporting regulations for Formula 1's next phase.

"His main responsibility will be related to sporting and organisational matters, for example by attending the meetings of the Sporting Working Group."

Nielsen first entered F1 as a truck driver with Lotus before rising to the role of spares coordinator, a role he continued on joining Tyrrell in 1991.

In 1994, he was appointed Assistant Team Manager at Tyrrell, before moving to Benetton in 1995 where he subsequently became Team Manager.

He returned to Tyrrell as it morphed into British American Racing and then Honda, before stints (as Team Manager) with Arrows, Benetton and Renault.

In 2010 he was appointed Sporting Director at Renault, enjoying stints - in the same role - with Caterham, Toro Rosso and Williams, the Briton leaving the Grove outfit in June when Dave Redding was appointed Team Manager under Paddy Lowe.