London F1 event confirmed for... tomorrow

As a result of the numerous terrorist attacks that, according to London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, must be accepted as 'part and parcel' of living in a major city, Formula One's plans for a pre-British Grand Prix event on the streets of London are far more low key than in 2004 when cars raced up from Pall Mall, around Piccadilly and up Regent Street in front of tens of thousands of excited locals.

Indeed, officials have only confirmed the event today, 24 hours beforehand.

Tomorrow, Wednesday July 12, will see F1 Live London, an event, according to the organisers, aimed at "bringing fans closer to the world's most exhilarating sport".

The live stage show in Trafalgar Square and car parade on Whitehall will also mark the first time in Formula 1 history that all ten teams have come together outside of a race weekend to put on a show for the public.

The event will be formed of two parts - an F1 Schools and Innovation Showcase from 12pm to 4pm and the F1 Live London Show and Parade from 17.30 to 21:00.

F1 fans who are unable to attend the event can watch the action live from 18:00 on www.f1.com/F1live or www.youtube.com/formula1.

From 17.30pm to 2100pm, Trafalgar Square will host the live show, including appearances from F1 stars as well as a number of celebrity guests. Show cars will be lined up outside the National Gallery while others will form a spectacular moving display, going from Whitehall up to Trafalgar Square and back again. There will be music as well as a number of interviews with F1 drivers as well as leading figures in the sport.

"F1 Live London is the most striking example yet of Formula 1's evolution this year," said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1. "We feel there is no better way to celebrate the exciting season we have had so far than to have this landmark event in London on the eve of the British Grand Prix. This is all about giving our fans the opportunity to get closer to the teams, cars and drivers they love."

"F1 Live London is a brilliant opportunity to show young people in our city that learning about science and engineering can provide them with fantastic careers, and can be great fun," added Sadiq Khan. "It will also bring fans of all ages and backgrounds together to celebrate a sport they are passionate about and in which Britain is a world leader."

"Westminster City Council has been working closely with the F1 teams and the Mayor of London to ensure that school children in central London will benefit from this exciting event," said Cllr Robert Davis, deputy leader of Westminster City Council. "We hope that they will leave Trafalgar Square awed and inspired, with an eye on any one of the myriad of career opportunities in British Motorsport and beyond. Westminster is fully supportive of this type of event and we have worked with all authorities to keep disruption to an absolute minimum."