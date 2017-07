Serious Fraud Office promises "thorough examination" of F1 contracts

In May it came to light that the Serious Fraud Office is looking into whether there is evidence of corruption in the Concorde Agreement, the contract which underpins Formula One and confirms its regulations.

Some dismissed the news as scaremongering and claimed that the SFO wouldn't bother. However, German business publication Handelsblatt has got hold of a letter (pictured) sent by the director general of the SFO to Damian Collins, the politician who tipped them off, which shows how serious they are.