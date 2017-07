Austrian GP: Race notes - Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat: "Not the race we hoped for. Regarding the start, it was a good one, even if I had to suddenly go around my teammate. I then couldn't see too much of what was happening in front of me; I think Verstappen had a problem too, so Alonso reacted to that - he saw it, I didn't, so he took a step back while, on the other hand, I lost all my references. I tried to do my best but ended up colliding, unfortunately. It's upsetting for me and for the others for sure, but these things happen to all drivers. Now I just need a cold shower before Silverstone, have a look into it, correct what needs to be corrected and move on."

Carlos Sainz: "What a big shame! We had an issue with the engine from the moment the race started - I felt it misfiring during the whole of the first ten laps, which meant I dropped from ninth to sixteenth. We tried everything in order to get it working and for 15 laps I was playing with the switches trying to make the car work. In the end this unfortunately didn't happen, even though we managed to recover a bit of pace, and as the issues persisted in the end we had to retire the car. It's disappointing and certainly not what we needed, especially because points looked possible today. All in all, a difficult end to what I'd describe as a good weekend - qualifying yesterday was good and I was running in the points before the problem started, so there are some positives to take. I now look forward to next week's British GP at Silverstone, one of my favorite tracks and a Grand Prix we can sort of consider my 'second home race' as I live in London when I'm not in Madrid!"