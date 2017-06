Canada GP: Practice notes - Force India

Sahara Force India completed 156 laps during today's practice sessions in preparation for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez: "A positive day. We are right up there where we expect to be in the top ten and I'm feeling comfortable with the balance and set-up changes we made during the day. We saw a lot of cars spinning, but that's what happens with these cars and tyre compounds when you push to the limit. Also, the track was quite dirty and the windy conditions made things more difficult. A strong qualifying performance tomorrow is going to be very important because overtaking here is not easy and I think the strategy options on Sunday will be quite limited."

Esteban Ocon: "I'm feeling pretty happy after my first experience of this circuit. The first job was to learn the track and that was pretty straightforward with no real dramas for me. I stayed out of trouble and away from the walls with just a little spin in the first session. The team is happy with what we learned today because we evaluated all the different test items and collected a huge amount of information. The car feels good at the moment, but I know there are some areas we can improve this evening."

Robert Fernley: "A straightforward day of practice, which allowed us to evaluate all our updates and adapt the car to this pretty unique track layout. Both drivers were happy with the baseline balance and worked through a busy programme of set-up changes and tyre data collection. We split the job list between the two cars so it's now a case of understanding which direction to take for tomorrow. There's definitely more performance to come ahead of qualifying and we must make sure we deliver clean and tidy laps because the margins between the teams are small and we expect a tight grid. There's a chance of hotter weather conditions tomorrow and if that's the case we need to make sure we can adapt quickly to higher track temperatures."