Force India reveals driver id revision

While one can fully empathise with its need to maximise the space available on its cars for sponsors, if rival teams were able to adopt the revised driver identification rules for the Spanish Grand Prix, so should Force India.

However, in a cynical move the Silverstone-based outfit paid cursory regard to the regulation changes announced ahead of the Russian Grand Prix and ultimately paid the price, having been handed a 25,000 euro fine, albeit suspended.

Having agreed to work with the FIA to rectify the situation, at Silverstone today for filming purposes, Esteban Ocon headed out with the team's apparent solution to the issue in place.

In addition to the numbers being moved to a more visible location on the car, Ocon's TLA (timing screen abbreviation) was visible on the car's dorsal fin.

Interestingly, while most teams have made use of the fin for their driver identification, the aero device is due to be outlawed at the end of the season.