Site logo

Force India reveals driver id revision

NEWS STORY
18/05/2017

While one can fully empathise with its need to maximise the space available on its cars for sponsors, if rival teams were able to adopt the revised driver identification rules for the Spanish Grand Prix, so should Force India.

However, in a cynical move the Silverstone-based outfit paid cursory regard to the regulation changes announced ahead of the Russian Grand Prix and ultimately paid the price, having been handed a 25,000 euro fine, albeit suspended.

Having agreed to work with the FIA to rectify the situation, at Silverstone today for filming purposes, Esteban Ocon headed out with the team's apparent solution to the issue in place.

In addition to the numbers being moved to a more visible location on the car, Ocon's TLA (timing screen abbreviation) was visible on the car's dorsal fin.

Interestingly, while most teams have made use of the fin for their driver identification, the aero device is due to be outlawed at the end of the season.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by White Lightning, 6 minutes ago

"Their egos remain unchanged."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss