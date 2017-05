Monaco GP: Qualifying notes - Force India

Qualifying for tomorrow's Monaco Grand Prix saw Sergio Perez set the seventh fastest time ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon who ended the session in P16.

Sergio Perez: "I'm very happy with our result today. I think we got the maximum we could from the session. Every lap in qualifying is crucial here and you need to be on the pace from your first lap to get a good result. We made the right calls to avoid the traffic and we found the rhythm straight away, which is why I only had to complete one run in Q1. I am very proud of what we achieved as a team but it's a shame Esteban couldn't be in Q3 with me. Everything can happen in Monaco so I am not going to make any predictions for tomorrow. The race will be long and you cannot have any lapse in concentration - any mistake here means you can get a puncture or crash out of the race, so we need to focus on the job and try to bring home another good result."

Esteban Ocon: "I'm feeling disappointed because we had a quick car today and the pace to make Q3 - just as Sergio did. But that's what happens when you crash before qualifying. The team did a great job to repair my car and both sides of the garage helped get me out in time for Q1 - it shows our great team spirit and I have to say a big thank you to everybody. However, after an accident the car never feels quite the same and you lose the feeling you had. I had to adjust quickly and I couldn't find the pace we showed in practice. Considering the circumstances, P16 was the maximum. Going into the race I still believe we can fight for points. Anything can happen here and it's a long race."

Robert Fernley: "Grid position is always vital in Monaco and seeing Sergio up in P7 means we are well placed to score points tomorrow. The team worked hard yesterday to improve the car and the changes ahead of final practice certainly paid off. It was a tough day for Esteban with the crash in final practice, but the crew did a fantastic job to get the car repaired and out in time for qualifying. It was always going to be difficult for Esteban to jump back in the car and be totally comfortable so we didn't maximise our potential today. It's a long race tomorrow and both drivers love this track so we will be aiming to get both cars home in the points once again."