Canada GP: Practice notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It wasn't the cleanest of days but in terms of performance I think we were OK. Before the stoppage in P2 it was a positive session, we felt like we had good pace and weren't far off the top four. This is nice to see at this track as it usually is not one of our favourites, we can be pleased with that I guess. The short runs were good and the updates seem to have given us something a little extra, with such long straights here it is always going to be difficult for us. We are not yet fast enough to beat the top two teams so we do our best to finish fifth and optimise what we have. We still need to investigate what the issue with the car was but I'm sure the boys will have it ready to go again tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "A bit of an uneventful day to be honest as I didn't get a whole lot of running. We had a bit going on this morning and then had an engine issue this afternoon. The positive is that Max's pace on the ultra softs looked pretty good, so hopefully we'll learn a bit more from their set up tonight and then push on for tomorrow. I doubt we got a lot of long run data today but at least Max did some good short runs. For me, we'll take a little bit from today but we obviously didn't get too many uninterrupted flying laps. But that's okay, because I've driven this track before so I'll just get into it tomorrow morning."