Haas to run revised livery in Monaco

NEWS STORY
19/05/2017

Haas has revealed an "updated" livery for the forthcoming Monaco Grand Prix.

"In addition to keeping up with the Ferraris, Mercedes and Red Bulls at Monaco, one must also keep up with the Joneses," says the American outfit. "That's why Haas F1 Team is bringing an updated livery to its already quick and ever-improving Haas VF-17.

"Sleek tones of grey have replaced the red portions of the car, sans for the angular red accent mark at the rear which has been a trademark of Haas F1 Team since its debut last season.

"It's a styling upgrade for a locale where upgraded style is a way of life."

