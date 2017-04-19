Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 19-04

NEWS STORY
19/04/2017

Today's times from Bahrain as the opening in-season test comes to a close.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Bottas Mercedes 143 1:31.280 132.630 mph
Vettel Ferrari 64 1:31.574 0.294
Sainz Toro Rosso 68 1:31.884 0.604
Vandoorne McLaren 81 1:32.108 0.828
Magnussen Haas 88 1:32.120 0.840
Ocon Force India 60 1:32.142 0.862
Kvyat Toro Rosso 61 1:32.213 0.933
Paffett Williams 126 1:32.253 0.973
Sirotkin Renault 90 1:32.287 1.007
Gasly Red Bull 65 1:32.568 1.288
Wehrlein Sauber 91 1:34.462 3.182
Perez Force India 70 1:35.015 3.735

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2017. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss