Test Times: Bahrain 18-04

NEWS STORY
18/04/2017

Today's times from Bahrain, the first day of the first in-season test of 2017.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Hamilton Mercedes 97 1:31.358 132.516 mph
Giovinazzi Ferrari 93 1:31.984 0.626
Ricciardo Red Bull 45 1:32.349 0.991
Grosjean Haas 86 1:32.452 1.094
Massa Williams 55 1:32.509 1.151
Hulkenberg Renault 73 1:33.624 2.266
Stroll Williams 35 1:33.729 2.371
Gelael Toro Rosso 78 1:33.885 2.527
Vettel Ferrari 89 1:33.894 2.536
Celis Force India 71 1:33.939 2.581
Ericsson Sauber 106 1:34.550 3.192
Turvey McLaren 16 1:35.011 3.653

