Marchionne congratulates team on win

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne was the first to congratulate the team following today's victory in Bahrain.

"It is, of course, hugely satisfying to be back on the top step of the podium with Seb," he said. "More importantly, however, we are now completely confident that our victory in Melbourne wasn’t just a one-off and that we will be at the forefront of this World Championship until the last.

"We finally have a competitive car to count on and it is important to recognize the speed with which we implemented the developments demanded for each new race.

"All this is the fruit of superb work at the track and in Maranello, so my compliments not just to Seb for his achievements in Bahrain, but also to the whole team. Congratulations to Kimi too on a good race.

"That said, we are well aware we have a long road ahead and know that if we want to get to the most important finish-line of all, we cannot stint on our commitment and focus for a second."