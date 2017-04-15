Bahrain GP: Qualifying notes - Ferrari

In this evening's qualifying held at the Sakhir circuit, Sebastian Vettel set the third fastest time of 1.29.247, to finish two places ahead of his team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, whose best lap was a 1.29.567.

Sebastian Vettel: Overall, it has been a good day. Yesterday I couldn't get the right feeling, I kept sliding too much. We made some minor tweaks on the set-up and the car felt better today, I was quite happy with the balance. But in qualifying, after seeing what the gap was at the end of my first run in Q3, I wasn't so happy, so I tried it all and maybe pushed a bit too much. This is a circuit where you can easily overshoot it. Today, we were losing a bit everywhere around the lap, perhaps more than usual down the straights. But tomorrow it should be closer, and hopefully we'll have a tight race. The car feels good for Sunday.

Kimi Raikkonen: The car was good overall, I thought there was a lot of potential, but for many little reasons we never really got the time out of it. The final result is far from what we wanted, but that's how it ended up today. I have been struggling to find the right set up: all in all it has been better here than it's been the last few races, but in qualifying, when we start to push, it is not what we wanted yet. Tomorrow is another day, the grid position is not ideal and the race is going to be quite tricky. So let's try to make a good start , make the right decisions and take the best out of it.