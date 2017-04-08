Chinese GP: Qualifying notes - Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel: "It was a bit closer than in Australia, so a good session overall with lots of chances for tomorrow. We'll see what the race can bring, with the different conditions and everything. Of course I would have liked to be even closer, knowing that the Mercedes would be very strong in Q3, as they proved to be. We had some luck with Valtteri, because when you're a thousand of a second apart, it could be one way or the other.

"I was happy with my lap, even if I braked a bit too early for the last corner, hit the kerb hard and had to wait for the car to settle. That's where I lost a bit of time, but not all the gap to Lewis. There wasn't much more I could have gained. So this result on a totally different track, with conditions significantly cooler than Melbourne, is definitely good news. The confidence is there, I trust what the car is telling me and she seems to respond to what I tell her. It's a good match but we need to improve further."

Kimi Raikkonen: "I'm not that surprised from the result after strong performance in Q2, because in the end I was struggling a bit with the front end, especially in the first corners; in Turn 3 there was not much we could gain. It has been tricky to get everything right, with the limited running we had yesterday, and we're still not 100 per cent where we want to be, up there in front.

"There are some details in the set-up that need to be improved, and as you push more they become more apparent, but it's already better than in Melbourne. Handling-wise the car wasn't bad, even though I had experienced understeer in the beginning and then, for whatever reason, it changed to oversteer. In Q2 I made two runs, because we had tires available so why not go out and see what the other cars were doing? Conditions will be different for tomorrow and there will be a bit of guessing for everyone if it rains, so we'll see."