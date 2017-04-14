Bahrain GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel: I can't explain why the car stopped altogether, but we were able to recover, restart the engine in the garage and, fortunately, it happened at the end of the lap. Today it was not our best day for us and we still need to do better. The car feels good on a single lap though, and as for race simulation, we can further improve for tomorrow. Overall, I am not entirely happy with my long runs, but they were OK after all, and we also were caught a bit in traffic. Now let's see what tomorrow brings.

Kimi Raikkonen: It's far too early to say what we can do here and conditions were tricky today. We had an issue that stopped us in very early part of the first session; this issue had nothing to do with the engine, but rather with the turbo area. The guys did a good job in fixing the car in order to be ready for the second practice. The day could have been a bit better, but that's how it goes. I like this circuit, but there's nothing more special here than in other places. Obviously it's very hot and this can be a little bit tricky for the tires. As usual on Friday there's a lot of work to be done to be ready tomorrow.

