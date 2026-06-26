Austrian Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Lenovo Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:07.796 142.739 mph 2 Russell Mercedes S 1:07.836 0.040 3 Piastri McLaren S 1:07.913 0.117 4 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:08.077 0.281 5 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:08.461 0.665 6 Lindblad Racing Bulls S 1:08.726 0.930 7 Norris McLaren M 1:08.873 1.077 8 Colapinto Alpine S 1:08.962 1.166 9 Beganovic Ferrari S 1:09.054 1.258 10 Bearman Haas S 1:09.071 1.275 11 Hulkenberg Audi S 1:09.165 1.369 12 Hadjar Red Bull S 1:09.481 1.685 13 Bottas Cadillac S 1:09.521 1.725 14 Gasly Alpine S 1:09.546 1.750 15 Iwasa Racing Bulls S 1:09.637 1.841 16 Albon Williams S 1:09.644 1.848 17 Aron Audi S 1:09.646 1.850 18 Browning Williams S 1:09.979 2.183 19 Hirakawa Haas S 1:10.493 2.697 20 Crawford Aston Martin S 1:11.202 3.406 21 Perez Cadillac H 1:11.283 3.487 22 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:11.333 3.537