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Austrian Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
26/06/2026

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Lenovo Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:07.796 142.739 mph
2 Russell Mercedes S 1:07.836 0.040
3 Piastri McLaren S 1:07.913 0.117
4 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:08.077 0.281
5 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:08.461 0.665
6 Lindblad Racing Bulls S 1:08.726 0.930
7 Norris McLaren M 1:08.873 1.077
8 Colapinto Alpine S 1:08.962 1.166
9 Beganovic Ferrari S 1:09.054 1.258
10 Bearman Haas S 1:09.071 1.275
11 Hulkenberg Audi S 1:09.165 1.369
12 Hadjar Red Bull S 1:09.481 1.685
13 Bottas Cadillac S 1:09.521 1.725
14 Gasly Alpine S 1:09.546 1.750
15 Iwasa Racing Bulls S 1:09.637 1.841
16 Albon Williams S 1:09.644 1.848
17 Aron Audi S 1:09.646 1.850
18 Browning Williams S 1:09.979 2.183
19 Hirakawa Haas S 1:10.493 2.697
20 Crawford Aston Martin S 1:11.202 3.406
21 Perez Cadillac H 1:11.283 3.487
22 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:11.333 3.537

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