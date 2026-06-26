Austrian Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Lenovo Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC EXH MGU-K ES PU-CE PU-ANC Norris McLaren 2 2 2 1 1 1 2 Piastri McLaren 2 2 2 2 3 3 4 Russell Mercedes 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 Antonelli Mercedes 2 2 2 1 2 2 3 Verstappen Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Hadjar Red Bull 3 3 3 2 4 4 3 Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Hamilton Ferrari 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 Albon Williams 3 3 2 2 3 3 4 Sainz Williams 2 2 2 1 2 2 3 Lindblad RB 2 2 2 1 1 1 2 Lawson RB 2 2 2 1 1 1 3 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 3 4 4 4 Alonso Aston Martin 2 2 2 4 4 4 6 Ocon Haas 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 Bearman Haas 2 2 3 2 2 2 3 Hulkenberg Audi 3 3 3 3 1 1 3 Bortoleto Audi 2 2 2 3 1 2 3 Gasly Alpine 2 2 2 1 1 1 2 Colapinto Alpine 2 2 2 1 2 2 2 Perez Cadillac 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 Bottas Cadillac 2 2 2 2 2 2 2