Maybe it's what was once described as "putting the mockers" on things, or simply a case of taking one's eye off the ball, but these back-slapping, celebrations never go quite according to plan.

Remember when Mercedes celebrated something or other a few years back, the cars were given a special livery (again) and everyone dressed up in period costume? The race was a disaster, possibly the Silver Arrows worst since returning as a constructor.

Likewise, this weekend, McLaren's 1,000th Grand Prix, is hardly something to celebrate thus far, though perhaps someone 'up there' is (rightly) miffed that Ron Dennis never got a mention, far less an appearance.

Instead, we got the ever-gurning Demonicalli, which is quite ironic really, him celebrating the sport's rich history, when he is clearly determined to throw it all away for ever-increasing profits and a new audience that is there 'to be there' not to soak up the history or the true passion.

Maybe McLaren can turn it around today, but at this stage it doesn't look like it.

Then there's Woody, claiming post-Canada that the championship is Antonelli's to lose - an obvious example of mind games - and then complaining of being bamboozled by his form on yet another track that doesn't appear to suit him.

Finally, there's Aston Martin with its shape-shifting or whatever it is livery.

Ye Gods!!! When will these teams focus on the bloody cars - surely their raison d'etre - as opposed to the bloody image.

And if Sky devote another single moment to Kim bloody Kardashian...

The Weather Gods won't be taking part today, so we can rule that out, however, this being Monaco, there is always the opening lap, and particularly Ste Devote.

If ever Antonelli needed to get his start 100% right, today is that day, what with Max alongside and the Ferraris breathing up his exhaust.

Once the first lap is complete we should have a much better idea of how things are going to work out, the predictability of Monaco being the inability to overtake and the fact that we are only expecting one pit stop.

It's easy to get caught up in the media hysteria surrounding young Kimi, but he really is something special isn't he. Other than a tremendous talent, and the ability to learn from every mistake, he appears totally down to earth, which no doubt owes a lot to his parents.

Ferrari came here as favourites but failed to shine when it really mattered, while, much like Mercedes, one driver appears to be getting the edge on his teammate.

That said, the Maranello outfit will be buoyed by the return of Fred Vasseur to the paddock following his medical issue.

Behind the big guns, Gasly is looking good, as are the Williams pair and Lawson, while, when it really mattered, Audi failed to deliver.

Strategies today can involve all the tyres available, with combinations that are very close to one another in terms of performance. A couple of options could feature a final stint on the hard, starting on either soft or medium, with the pit stop respectively between laps 29 and 35 or between laps 33 and 39.

However, the teams could make effective use of the higher grip offered by the two softer compounds. The extensive use of the soft in Montreal and again yesterday should have provided them with the data needed to integrate it successfully into today's race as well. By exploiting the initial grip of the soft, they could then switch to the medium between laps 31 and 37.

However, it should be borne in mind that there are many possible variants and, above all, that the pit stop windows can also be significantly influenced by red flags and neutralisations. One only has to recall what happened two years ago, when a collision on the opening lap sent everyone immediately into the pits to make what turned out to be the only stop of the day for the majority of drivers.

Over an hour before the start there is concern that Lawson might not make the start, there is much work going on on his car.

The pitlane opens and Gasly leads the way, followed by Leclerc, Ocon, Perez and Hamilton.

Perez has already been noted for a practice start infringement.

Despite the earlier scare Lawson heads out. "Well done, everybody, good job," says the kiwi. "I will try my best to make it worth it."

As the pit exit closes, Bortoleto appears to still be in the pits after stalling at the exit.

All are starting on mediums bar Perez, Bottas and Bortoleto. Fresh rubber all round.

Air temperature is 24 degrees C, while the track temperature is 41 degrees. It is bright and sunny.

They head off on the formation lap, Verstappen slow to get away.

The grid is very slow to form, leaving Antonelli on the grid for quite some time.

They're away! Antonelli gets away well, with Hamiton right behind, and as Leclerc pulls in behind his Ferrari teammate it is clear that Verstappen has a problem.

He has stalled. "Nice, ****, completely nice," says the Dutchman. "What the ***!"

Somehow the chasing pack all manage to avoid the stranded Red Bull.

Through Ste Devote they filter, and as they head up the hill Gasly passes Norris, the McLaren unable to match the pace of the Alpine.

"What should I do," asks Verstappen. "Bring it home," he is told as he continues at the back of the filed.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Antonelli, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hadjar, Russell, Piastri, Gasly, Norris, Lawson and Albon. Verstappen pits, as does Bortoleto.

As Antonelli builds a 2.6s lead, Verstapepn is pushed back into his garage. He climbs from his car, and removes his gloves, clearly disgusted.

Russell has been noted for a false start, being out of position. Indeed, Norris grassed him up.

Norris is all over Gasly, as Verstappen appears to have suffered a power unit issue.

Lap 3 sees a new fastest lap from Antonelli (16.996).

Alonso pits at the end of Lap 3 while Perez is up to 14th.

As Antonelli extends his lead to 3.9s, Leclerc is 1.3s down on Hamilton and 2.1s clear of Hadjar.

Perez and Stroll both pit at the end of Lap 4.

Perez has also been noted for a false start.

Antonelli continues to set a punishing pace, as Norris continues to harry Gasly. Further back, Sainz is under pressure from Hulkenberg.

Perez gets a drive through for a false start, does Russell face the same penalty?

Ocon pits at the end of Lap 9, as does Perez to serve his penalty.

Alonso and Stroll have switched to softs, which will mean another stop.

On Lap 10, Bottas, in 19th, is lapped by the leader.

Hulkenberg pits at the end of Lap 12, rejoining in 14th on hards.

Antonelli eases off, allowing Hamilton to close to within 3.6s.

"There's a lot of deg on these tyres," reports Hamilton, "the rears are really hot."

With the Ferraris behind, Mercedes cannot afford to pit Antonelli first.