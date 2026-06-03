Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

The Formula 1 World Championship is about to take to the streets of the Principality for one of the most iconic and prestigious events of the season which happens to be Charles Leclerc's home race, the Monaco Grand Prix.

Threading its way between the barriers, with its climbs and descents, the most famous street circuit on the calendar is still a truly unique challenge for drivers and teams, where precision, confidence and adaptability usually make the difference rather than outright performance. Monaco could be a track where the technical characteristics of this new type of Formula 1 car could come to the fore, being shorter, narrower and lighter than their predecessors, more agile when it comes to tighter sections and changes of direction. Precision is more important here than at any other track, so the ability to get up to speed rapidly, getting closer to the barriers with each passing lap, will be even more important than usual.

For Monaco, qualifying has always been one of the defining moments of the weekend. On a narrow and twisty 3.337kilometre-long circuit, overtaking is still extremely difficult, although the new cars could deliver more changes to the order than in recent years. Nevertheless, track position will still be of vital importance, as will the drivers' ability to manage traffic and gradually build up speed throughout the sessions.

Following the experiment with a mandatory two-stop race last year, the Monaco Grand Prix returns to its traditional format in 2026, giving teams complete strategic freedom. In a season where energy management plays a far more central role than in the past, the Principality weekend will also provide an interesting test of how teams balance electrical deployment, energy recovery and the use of the new attack modes against the championship's most famous backdrop. Another point worth mentioning is the absence of Straight Mode (SM) around the entire circuit, meaning Active Aero cannot be activated at any point. As a result, the movable front and rear wings will remain closed throughout the lap.

Fred Vasseur: Monaco is always a unique weekend and this year it will be particularly interesting with the new generation of cars, which, for the drivers, should feel quite different on this type of circuit. It is a track where qualifying, confidence and execution matter even more than usual, and where every detail can make a difference. For Charles, it is obviously a very special race, in front of his home crowd, while there is always plenty of support for Ferrari from the fans, and we know how much energy he draws from racing in this situation. That aside, our approach does not change: we have to stay focused, build the weekend session by session and make sure we put both drivers in the best possible position to extract the maximum from the car.

Ferrari in Monaco

71 GP Entered

1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

10 (14.08%) Wins

13 (18.31%) Pole Positions

17 (23.94%) Fastest Laps

58 (27.23%) Podiums

Three questions to Charles Leclerc.

How are you feeling on the eve of this Monaco Grand Prix, always a special race for you, but this time particularly in light of your contract extension with Scuderia Ferrari HP?

Charles Leclerc: I'm very motivated and very happy to continue this journey together over the coming years. There have certainly been highs and lows, but I'm really pleased that this story is continuing. Ferrari has always been the team closest to my heart, and I want to carry on with this mission of winning the World Championship with the team I love more than any other, Ferrari. Monaco is my favourite circuit of the year and also my favourite race weekend, so I hope to enjoy every moment of it.

On that note, what emotions come to mind when you think about the Monaco Grand Prix?

CL: Above all, I think of the feelings I had as a child when I could hear the Formula 1 cars going past while I was at school. That is the first sensation that comes back to me and the strongest memory I have. There is something very special about it, especially because I live in Monte Carlo and you can see the Grand Prix taking shape over several months. It means that, for me, the anticipation builds far more than it does for any other race on the calendar.

This year's cars are completely new and very different from the ground-effect generation. What do you expect from these slightly smaller and perhaps more nimble cars on Monaco's unique circuit?

CL: I think this is one of the tracks that will suit these cars quite well, because energy management will not be such an important factor. There are so many corners, which means there are also plenty of good opportunities for energy recovery. In addition, because they are lighter, these cars are more agile and, on a circuit like this one, made up almost entirely of slow-speed corners, I think they will be great fun to drive. I can't wait to get out on track.

Facts and Figures

20. The percentage of the Principality of Monaco's surface area given over to public green spaces. Although, at first glance, the tiny city-state's 2.08 square kilometres is a densely built-up area, it boasts plenty of greenery. Around almost every corner, parks and gardens provide residents and visitors with peaceful retreats and panoramic views of the sea. Among the most famous is the Princess Grace Rose Garden, located within the landscaped park in Fontvieille.

122. The total number of public mechanical means of movement, including lifts, escalators and moving walkways, that help people navigate Monte Carlo's steep gradients and narrow streets. Thanks to this extensive infrastructure, the Principality can be crossed on foot in less than an hour, which comes in handy for those working in Formula 1 as it is generally more convenient to get to the paddock on foot rather than by car.

157.833. The average speed, in km/h, of the fastest Monaco Grand Prix in history, the 2021 edition, even if the race has the lowest average speed of any race on the Formula 1 calendar. The narrow streets, close barriers and relentless sequence of corners not only make overtaking difficult and punish even the smallest mistake, but also ensure that the speeds reached by the cars are significantly lower than the seasonal average. At faster circuits such as Monza or Jeddah, the figure is more than 100 km/h higher.

260.286. The total race distance, in kilometres, to be covered on Sunday, making the Monaco Grand Prix by far the shortest race on the Formula 1 calendar. The distance is well below Formula 1's standard minimum race distance of approximately 305 kilometres.

1953. The year the Yacht Club de Monaco was founded. Although a Société des Régates had already been established in 1888, it was not until the mid-20th century that the Club took on its modern identity under the patronage of Prince Rainier III. Today, its President is Prince Albert II. The Club's striking headquarters in the shape of a ship, designed by British architect Lord Norman Foster, has become one of the most recognisable landmarks alongside the Monaco harbour. This year, a select group of very lucky Scuderia Ferrari HP guests will enjoy a unique view of the Grand Prix from aboard a yacht moored in the harbour opposite the Nouvelle Chicane, which will host them throughout the race weekend.