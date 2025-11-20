Stroll hits back at Colapinto

"Try and score some points sometime this year," Lance Stroll advises Franco Colapinto following the Argentine's criticism of the Aston Martin driver in Brazil.

"Stroll is always taking people out, he's not looking in the mirrors," said Colapinto following the race in which the Canadian had clashed with Gabriel Bortoleto on the opening lap, ending the Sauber driver's home race before it had barely begun.

"He put Gabriel in the wall," insisted Colapinto, "it's what he does every time."

Feeling the issue needed discussion before getting the Drive to Survive treatment, reporters in Las Vegas asked Stroll for his thoughts on Colapinto's claim.

"I heard about it, yeah," said the Aston Martin driver. "I don't know, maybe he's frustrated and angry with life. I don't know how many points he has in the championship. How many?"

Told that the Argentine has yet to open his 2025 account, Stroll smiled and replied: "He should probably focus on his own things and try and score some points sometime this year.

"It was racing," he explained, "I didn't get a penalty in Brazil for anything. I spoke with Gabriel afterward. It was racing. Franco should focus on scoring a point.

"I'm not surprised," he added, "maybe like I said, he's frustrated with his season, not where he wants to be and needs to speak about things that are irrelevant. My advice to him would be maybe to focus on his own thing and maybe score a point this year."

"I think it's a racing incident," agreed Bortoleto. "Obviously, if he had given a bit more space, I would have done the corner, and probably overtaken him because he had worse tyres than I had. But again, it's a racing incident.

"He didn't do it on purpose, I'm sure," added the Brazilian. "Every time I fight with him, he's fair with me. So it's just racing."