Italian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It's been a fantastic weekend and to win again has been incredible, it's been a while!

"It is really rewarding to see the steps we are making understanding the car. We brought an upgrade here which really worked and took a step forward with the set-up of the car. In general, the car goes better in low to medium downforce tracks and we just need to keep pushing and keep trying to improve, as we have been. After the overtake it was about getting on with my own race, hitting targets and looking after the tyres. Pitting and going on to the Hard tyre was the best thing possible and we just tried to extend the gap as much as we could to the McLarens. This weekend has been incredible and is a super important weekend during a year like this. It shows there are still chances to win, which is really nice. Everyone has fully committed to improving the car all weekend and it was a fantastic result for everyone here and a big victory for the Team and for Laurent."

Yuki Tsunoda: "After such a positive start to the weekend it was very frustrating to have an incident that caused so much damage to the floor of my car, especially when I should have been fighting for the points. We had been so quick overall but as soon as I had the damage my pace just wasn't there. On the positive side we were better in the short runs today and after Q2 yesterday I was really close to Max and I can see that we are making progress race by race. After a race like today you just have to pick yourself back up and look at the positives like the quali lap, of course I am disappointed but you have to keep fighting and believing in yourself. Max was given a new floor this weekend as well and I didn't receive that upgrade, so I am happy that I was able to squeeze as much performance out of the car as I did for qualifying yesterday. My focus is solely on the rest of the season at the moment and carrying on with the rate of progression that we have been making. I would also like to congratulate the Team and Max on the win today, it has been a while since we finished in P1 and is a great way to end the weekend as we head to Baku."

Laurent Mekies: "My first thought is for everybody in Milton Keynes, it has been a difficult season for the Team so far and this win is something they have deserved for a while. It looked like McLaren would be running an advantage in pretty much every single race, but everyone has been amazing, to keep exploring and pushing the boundaries of this car and it is great today to be on the top step. There is a special Team behind this win, doing all the hard work to enable us to have a fast car today and everyone at the track then executed it in an unbelievable way. Max redefined what perfection is today and this weekend in general. It was a difficult first lap and he kept very cool and managed to do the overtaking on track and then to dominate the race. Monza is very specific in terms of layout and the Team have done an amazing job to get, fundamentally, the fastest car on track here, then combine that with Max's magic and the result is today's win. Yuki was unfortunate today; he was stuck in traffic and it was very difficult for him to get anything out of the race. Then he had damage to his floor after his contact with Liam, which cost him performance. We have more work to do to help Yuki with his race pace and we will be pushing to get him in the right place as we progress."