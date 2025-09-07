Site logo

Italian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
07/09/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 53 1:20.901 160.182 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 52 1:21.003 0.102
3 Piastri McLaren 47 1:21.245 0.344
4 Leclerc Ferrari 53 1:21.294 0.393
5 Albon Williams 53 1:21.368 0.467
6 Hamilton Ferrari 50 1:21.546 0.645
7 Sainz Williams 47 1:21.740 0.839
8 Russell Mercedes 45 1:21.800 0.899
9 Bearman Haas 53 1:21.820 0.919
10 Antonelli Mercedes 53 1:21.968 1.067
11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 46 1:22.133 1.232
12 Bortoleto Stake 51 1:22.139 1.238
13 Stroll Aston Martin 51 1:22.164 1.263
14 Gasly Alpine 52 1:22.185 1.284
15 Colapinto Alpine 48 1:22.239 1.338
16 Tsunoda Red Bull 52 1:22.712 1.811
17 Lawson Racing Bulls 49 1:22.777 1.876
18 Ocon Haas 48 1:22.892 1.991
19 Alonso Aston Martin 23 1:23.757 2.856

