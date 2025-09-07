Italian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 53 1:20.901 160.182 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 52 1:21.003 0.102 3 Piastri McLaren 47 1:21.245 0.344 4 Leclerc Ferrari 53 1:21.294 0.393 5 Albon Williams 53 1:21.368 0.467 6 Hamilton Ferrari 50 1:21.546 0.645 7 Sainz Williams 47 1:21.740 0.839 8 Russell Mercedes 45 1:21.800 0.899 9 Bearman Haas 53 1:21.820 0.919 10 Antonelli Mercedes 53 1:21.968 1.067 11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 46 1:22.133 1.232 12 Bortoleto Stake 51 1:22.139 1.238 13 Stroll Aston Martin 51 1:22.164 1.263 14 Gasly Alpine 52 1:22.185 1.284 15 Colapinto Alpine 48 1:22.239 1.338 16 Tsunoda Red Bull 52 1:22.712 1.811 17 Lawson Racing Bulls 49 1:22.777 1.876 18 Ocon Haas 48 1:22.892 1.991 19 Alonso Aston Martin 23 1:23.757 2.856