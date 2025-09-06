Gasly commits to Alpine

Alpine has announced that Pierre Gasly has committed his long-term future to the team by extending his contract to the end of the 2028 season.

The deal reaffirms his commitment to Alpine and cements the team's belief in him as the driver to lead the team into the new regulation era in 2026 and beyond, under the leadership of Flavio Briatore and with the full backing of Renault Group led by new CEO Francois Provost.

The extended contract will take Pierre through six seasons with the team which he joined ahead of the 2023 season. His performance on track and growing status in the paddock has constantly evolved showing speed, consistency, and leadership.

He has achieved two podiums so far with the team at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix and 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix and played a key role in helping the team achieve sixth place in the Constructor's Championship last season.

"I'm thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine," said Gasly. "As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, makes me feel very proud.

"Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future. Flavio's support and belief in me, Francois' commitment to the Formula One project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and world championships.

"We're all in this together and I look forward to continuing this special story."

"Since I returned to the team, I have always stated how important it is to build and grow the competitiveness of Alpine," added Flavio Briatore. "We're well prepared for the new era of Formula One, beginning in 2026, and now we have our lead driver confirmed to bring us well into the future.

"Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period. I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time."