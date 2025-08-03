Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber concluded the first part of the season before the summer break on a high with a strong performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Gabriel Bortoleto secured his best-ever Formula 1 result with a sixth-place finish, adding eight valuable points to the team's tally. Team-mate Nico Hulkenberg delivered a determined drive from the back of the grid, climbing through the field to finish 13th after a challenging race.

With today's result, the team's total rises to 51 points, placing Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber seventh in the Constructors' Championship. The midfield battle remains fiercely contested, and the team will use the upcoming summer break to recharge before returning with renewed determination for the second half of the season, aiming to maintain the competitive form shown so far.

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal: "Today's result is a testament to the resilience and determination of the entire team. Despite a challenging start to the weekend with reliability issues in FP1, the team pulled together and delivered an outstanding performance. Today's result marks our sixth consecutive race finishing in the points, an achievement that reflects the consistency and competitiveness we've been building throughout the season.

"Gabi's drive was nothing short of exceptional. He secured P6 - his best result so far in his early Formula One career - and earned a well-deserved Driver of the Day award. Nico also showed incredible race craft, especially in the opening laps. Although he eventually finished P13, it was one of his strongest drives, and his performance deserves respect even if it didn't end in points.

"This season has been defined by incredibly tight margins across the entire field, and we fully expect the second half to be just as fiercely competitive. Now it's time for some well-deserved rest - both for everyone at the factory and for the team at the track. We're already looking forward to the remainder of the season and the challenges that lie ahead."

Nico Hulkenberg: "It was a challenging race today, no doubt. Starting from the back, we knew it would be an uphill battle, especially on a narrow track where traffic management is always tricky. We opted for an aggressive two-stop strategy, which looked promising at times, but in hindsight, the one-stop turned out to be the more effective route for most. Ultimately, my result was shaped by yesterday's qualifying: we didn't execute, and that compromised our chances. Still, I'm pleased to see Gabi bringing home strong 8 points for the team, as that is what matters. On the whole, we've made solid progress since Barcelona: six consecutive races in the points speak for themselves. We're firmly in the midfield fight now, and that's a testament to the hard work from everyone trackside and back in Hinwil. We'll recharge during the summer break and come back ready to push to again."

Gabriel Bortoleto: "I'm so happy with this result, it's our best so far and it shows the amazing job we're doing as a team. We've been making the right steps in the right direction, and this is just the beginning of what we can achieve together. The race itself was very intense and mentally tough, with 70 laps where you can't afford a single mistake, but I gave everything I had and didn't put a wheel wrong. We maximised every opportunity, from my driving to the team's strategy and execution, and I'm so glad for everyone involved. To be racing between a two-time World Champion [Fernando Alonso] ahead and a four-time World Champion [Max Verstappen] behind was an incredible experience, and moments like that remind me how far we've come. I want to thank every member of the team, on track and as well in Hinwil for this first part of the season. What we achieved would not be possible without all the work that we put together. I just want to enjoy this with my family now and celebrate the progress we've made as a team."