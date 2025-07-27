Belgian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Piastri McLaren IN NM Norris McLaren IN NH Leclerc Ferrari IN NM Verstappen Red Bull IN NM Russell Mercedes IN NM Albon Williams IN NM Hamilton Ferrari IN NM Lawson Racing Bulls IN NM Bortoleto Stake IN NM Gasly Alpine IN NM Bearman Haas IN NM Hulkenberg Stake IN NM NM Tsunoda Red Bull IN NM Stroll Aston Martin IN NM Ocon Haas IN UM Antonelli Mercedes IN NM NM Alonso Aston Martin IN NM NM Sainz Williams IN NM NH Colapinto Alpine IN NM NM Hadjar Racing Bulls IN UM NH

