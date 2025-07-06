Site logo

British Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

06/07/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Norris McLaren IN IN NM
Piastri McLaren IN IN NM
Hulkenberg Stake IN IN NM
Hamilton Ferrari IN IN US
Verstappen Red Bull IN IN NM
Gasly Alpine IN IN NM
Stroll Aston Martin IN NS IN NS
Albon Williams IN IN NM
Alonso Aston Martin IN IN UM
Russell Mercedes NH IN NH
Bearman Haas NH IN NM
Sainz Williams IN IN NM
Ocon Haas IN IN NM
Leclerc Ferrari NM IN US
Tsunoda Red Bull IN IN NM
Antonelli Mercedes IN NH IN IN
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM IN
Bortoleto Stake NM
Lawson Racing Bulls IN
Colapinto Alpine IN

