British Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Norris McLaren IN IN NM Piastri McLaren IN IN NM Hulkenberg Stake IN IN NM Hamilton Ferrari IN IN US Verstappen Red Bull IN IN NM Gasly Alpine IN IN NM Stroll Aston Martin IN NS IN NS Albon Williams IN IN NM Alonso Aston Martin IN IN UM Russell Mercedes NH IN NH Bearman Haas NH IN NM Sainz Williams IN IN NM Ocon Haas IN IN NM Leclerc Ferrari NM IN US Tsunoda Red Bull IN IN NM Antonelli Mercedes IN NH IN IN Hadjar Racing Bulls NM IN Bortoleto Stake NM Lawson Racing Bulls IN Colapinto Alpine IN

