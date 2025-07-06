British Grand Prix: Race team notes - Pirelli

After a 17 year wait, McLaren has won its home race once again and it did it with an English driver, as was the case the last time: in 2008, first past the chequered flag was Lewis Hamilton and today it was Lando Norris' turn.

The cherry on the cake for the team was Oscar Piastri's second place, taking McLaren's tally of one-two finishes to 54, the fifth this season. Today's win was Norris' eighth in Formula 1.

In his 239th Grand Prix, Nico Hulkenberg finished third to finally record his very first podium finish. It's the longest any driver has ever had to wait to get to the podium. This was Sauber's 11th podium in the sport, leaving out the period when it was in partnership with BMW. The previous time dates back to the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix, courtesy of a third place for Kamui Kobayashi.

There are so many meteorological cliches about the British Isles, such as "if you don't like the weather, wait ten minutes," or "four seasons in one day" and today Silverstone delivered a perfect example of that, with intermittent drizzle, light rain, overcast skies, sunny periods, heavy rain and fluctuating temperatures. The way today's Grand Prix panned out was very much down to the "English Weather, with alternating wet and dry conditions creating the scenarios for four of the five types of Pirelli tyre to come into play on track, the only exception being the Extreme Wet.

All the drivers were on Intermediates for the formation lap, but before the actual start, five drivers, Leclerc, Russell, Bearman, Hadjar and Bortoleto, decided to pit for slicks: the Monegasque, the Frenchman and the Brazilian opted for Mediums and the two English drivers went with Hards. Colapinto was also meant to start from pit lane on the hardest compound, but he had to retire immediately with a power unit problem. With rain due to arrive soon, but on a drying track, Stroll (Soft), Antonelli (Hard) and Bortoleto (Medium) also switched to slicks, but the rain came earlier than expected and those who had chosen to stick with the Intermediates had the advantage, apart from Aston Martin's Canadian driver, who made the most of the grip from the softest compound, albeit for just four laps.

The Intermediate did most of the work in the middle part of the race. The green-banded tyres worked well over very long stints, many of them well over half the race distance. Their pace was good, even when the track began to dry out, at least on the racing line. Towards the end, the conditions were right for slicks, with the Medium and Soft compounds performing best.

Mario Isola: "It's hard to imagine a better way to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 than the weekend we have just witnessed. I reckon the half a million people who came to Silverstone over the four days had a great time, despite today's rain not making life easy for the spectators! Yesterday's qualifying was unpredictable and so too was today's race. Congratulations to McLaren for the one-two and to Nico Hulkenberg for his very first Formula 1 podium. It was unexpected but totally well deserved!

"For our part, on the technical front, just as happened here last year, four of the five types of tyre available came into play. It's a shame we didn't see the Extreme Wet in action, because it would have been interesting to gauge its performance level compared to the Intermediate, the compound that really shone today, proving to be competitive when there was a lot of standing water on track, as well as when the track was drying in the final stages of the race. Obviously, there was graining and significant wear, both down to the track conditions, but the drivers were able to control tyre use based on how the race unfolded.

"Our work at Silverstone is not yet over. On Tuesday and Wednesday, we will back on track, working with Sauber and Aston Martin in a development test session for the 2026 tyres. Gabriel Bortoleto will be behind the wheel for the Swiss team on both days, while Lance Stroll and Felipe Drugovich will share driving duties for the team based just a stone's throw from the circuit.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Silverstone here.