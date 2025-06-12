"He got it wrong," says Russell

George Russell is glad that Max Verstappen has taken responsibility for Barcelona clash.

The clash has left the four-time world champion just one point shy of an automatic race ban, and though reluctant to discuss the matter on the day, subsequently took full responsibility, admitting that his lunge at the British driver was "not right and shouldn't have happened".

While glad that the Dutchman has admitted that he was at fault, Russell was keen to reiterate that he finds Verstappen's tactics to be totally wrong.

"He was just trying to get his elbows out and show who's boss," the Briton told reporters in Montreal. "He got it wrong," he smiled, "Jos is the boss!"

Asked if he was expecting a personal apology from Verstappen, Russell said: "I don't think he needs to apologise to me for my side. His actions cost him and they benefited me. So I should be almost thanking him.

"But it's good to see that he took accountability," he added, "which I was a bit surprised about. I think he wanted to just sort of scare me a bit but he misjudged it. It wasn't going to scare me, it was just all a bit surprising.

"This weekend if I see him on track, I'm racing the same," he insisted. "I want to win. I'm not going to give him any more space or anything."

Ironically, since Spain, the pair bumped into one another - not literally - as Russell was heading to Paris for the French Open.

"He was there with his new born daughter and we were at the security machine," said the Mercedes driver. "We just had a quick chat and then he was busy folding the pram down to put it through the machine."

Minded of the Dutchman's claim that he would "bring tissues" following Russell's claim that his elbows out style would have an impact on youngsters, the Mercedes driver admitted: "That was quite funny, to be fair. I did have a giggle."