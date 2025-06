Silverstone launches international karting circuit

Silverstone is set to open its new international karting circuit this autumn, the latest chapter in its evolution as a global motorsport destination.

Backed by a major investment from the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), Kart Silverstone is designed to rival the very best karting circuits in the world, blending cutting-edge track design with accessibility for all ages.

The 1,377-metre track boasts six different configurations, allowing for everything from elite-level race meetings to casual sessions for families and children from the age of six.

Designed with input from BRDC legends including President David Coulthard and Anthony Davidson, the track will be fully licensed to host FIA international kart events and is expected to welcome over 160,000 visitors a year.

"This commitment by our owners, the British Racing Drivers' Club, marks a significant milestone in Silverstone's transformation into a world-class, year-round motorsport and leisure destination," said Stuart Pringle, CEO of Silverstone. "Kart Silverstone supports the BRDC's mission to nurture new talent while also enhancing our visitor experience and expanding our product range."

Following a sneak preview of the development recently, George Russell said: "The BRDC has played an integral role in my career, supporting and guiding me on my journey to F1. This latest project underscores their continued commitment to nurturing and developing young talent, along with bringing a wider audience to our amazing sport. Seeing the investment they and Silverstone have made makes me incredibly proud to be a member of the BRDC and represent them on the world stage.

"I visited Silverstone recently and had the chance to tour the future karting circuit. It's incredibly impressive - I am confident it will become one of the premier karting facilities in the world, and a venue that all of British motorsport can be truly proud of. I am excited to get out on the track once it is open and support the next generation of young racers just starting out and chasing their motorsport dreams, just as the BRDC has done for me."

"Karting is where every racing journey begins," added Anthony Davidson. "To see Silverstone and the BRDC invest in something of this quality is truly exciting. I've no doubt it will inspire the next generation and maybe even lead some drivers to the very F1 circuit that surrounds it."