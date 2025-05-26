Mohammed ben Sulayem confirms bid for second term

FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem, has confirmed that he will stand for re-election later this year.

Almost from the moment he was elected in December 2021 he has been embroiled in controversy, and while he wasn't even in power at the time of that year's controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix he did oversee the subsequent investigation.

Since then his dictatorial management has put him in conflict with almost everyone, from F1's owners to drivers, team bosses and even members of FIA staff who have quite the sport's governing body in droves.

While the threat of legal action from F1 itself eventually calmed, former employees have threatened it as well as FIA members, with Suzie Wolff currently involved in legal action following the investigation that never was over an alleged conflict of interest.

Speaking to Reuters in Monaco, Ben Sulayem confirmed that he is to stand for a second term.

"I feel having three years in a complex federation like the FIA is not enough," he said. "Do I need more time? Yes," he added. "Has it been easy? Never. Has it been enjoyable? Sometimes.

"So, I am going to stand," he confirmed. "I consulted with most of the members. I speak to them.

"I cleaned up the FIA house," he said, the organisation having recently reported a €4.7m (£3.9m) profit compared to a €24m (£20m) deficit in 2021. "Honest people are there. My back is not anymore with knives in it.

"All of this negativity," he continued, 'Oh, he's unpredictable, he's very controversial'. I am the last one who cares what they do, what they say. To me it is always about the members.

"I am more than happy. Maybe I am doing something that irritates them."

Asked about Carlos Sainz Snr, who is considering standing against him for the presidency, Ben Sulayem said: "Let him stand. That is democracy."