FIA role for Hamilton Snr?

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony, is seemingly set for an official role with the FIA.

At a time the sport's governing body is looking to tighten up the process by which candidates register their interest in standing for the presidency, such as in the case of Carlos Sainz Snr, where it is claimed there couple be a potential conflict of interest, The Times reports that Hamilton is being lined up for an official role with the sport's governing body after advising Mohammed ben Sulayem on the setting up of its Young Driver Development Pathway, which is set to be launched next month.

The programme is aimed at assisting young drivers at grassroots level and covers all aspects of their careers including the "protection of young drivers from unethical managers or agents", Hamilton was, of course, the man behind his son's rise through the ranks from his first karting experience right up to F1 and his first title.

Getting Hamilton Snr on board might be seen as a means of 'sweetening' his son who has not enjoyed the best of relationships with Ben Sulayem, having been one of his first targets in terms of the crackdown on jewellery, and while he was not president at the time of the Controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix he did oversee the subsequent investigation.

At a time, both Lewis and George Russell have questioned Ben Sulayem's U-turn on swearing, team bosses were reluctant to share their views on the possibility of Sainz Snr standing for president.

"I have huge respect for Carlos Senior - and Carlos Junior also - but Carlos Senior, I worked with him a couple of times in my life," said Fred Vasseur. "But then I don't want to enter into any position - it's not my job to take a position on the election. I have due respect for him, but it's another matter."

"To be honest, I don't have much to comment," added Andrea Stella. "I think it's a matter that has a lot of subtleties. What's important for me is that we have a good process, and that this will lead to the best interests of the FIA and F1.

"It's very, very important that we have proper governance and great leadership from the institution that leads this sport."

"Obviously I've got recent experience at the FIA," added RB's Tim Goss. "Everything I was involved with was mainly outside of the presidential activities and the Senate.

"What I can say is that from my experience there, the governance side of it under Nicolas and Tim Malyon in Sporting, and Francois Sicard and now Yann [Monchaux] replacing me... that's a great team.

"It is a very difficult job, but they do a really fantastic job of it. Not just going on their own - sometimes you actually have to force things through - but most of the time we tried to work very collaboratively with the teams. But on Carlos Sainz, I'm afraid I don't know him particularly well, so I can't really comment."

