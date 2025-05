Collins and Stevenson join Grand Prix Trust board

F1 strategy pundit Bernie Collins and Aston Martin Sporting Director Andy Stevenson have joined the board of the Grand Prix Trust, which was founded by Sir Jackie Stewart in 1987.

The Grand Prix Trust, the benevolent fund of the Formula One motorsport industry, announced the two new trustees today.

Collins and Stevenson will join the existing trustees under the chairmanship of broadcaster and former F1 driver Martin Brundle OBE.

Collins is a popular figure in Sky's coverage of F1, adding strategic analysis and insights based on her background as Head of Race Strategy for Aston Martin, Racing Point and Force India. Prior to that she was a performance engineer at McLaren.

Stevenson is one of the most experienced figures in F1, having worked at over 600 Grands Prix. His career began as a mechanic at the Jordan F1 team in 1991 and he rose through the ranks to become a Chief Mechanic and now Sporting Director.

Founded in 1987 by Sir Jackie Stewart, for four decades the Trust has provided help and advice to Formula One's trackside and factory-based team personnel to put their lives back on track when things go wrong.

The Trust also supports the wider F1 community, extending to all employees (including their immediate families) who work, or have worked, for companies in the F1 supply chain for two or more years. In addition to this and their community focussed work, the Trust has introduced a bursary fund to assist underprivileged children through motorsport college and into motorsport jobs.

Long standing trustees include Sir Patrick Head, Ross Brawn Stake F1 Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley.

"We are delighted to welcome Bernie Collins and Andy Stevenson as additional Trustees for the Grand Prix Trust," said Brundle. "They are two highly regarded F1 industry professionals with considerable experience, and who also have a passion and respect for our 75-year-old sport. As we increase the reach and achievements of the Trust, they will play an important role"

"I'm really excited and privileged to be joining the board of trustees for the Grand Prix Trust," added Collins. "I look forward to being part of the great work that the Grand Prix Trust undertakes and contributing in a positive way."

"I'm honoured to have been invited to join the Board of Trustees for the Grand Prix Trust," said Stevenson. The Trust plays a vital role in supporting the people who have given so much to the world of motorsport, often behind the scenes.

"I'm proud to contribute to an organisation that offers practical help and guidance to members of our community when they need it most. It's a privilege to be part of something that reflects the values of care, respect, and long-term commitment within the sport."