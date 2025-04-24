F1 Commssion meets

The F1 Commission has met for the second time this year, as updates are made to the 2025 regulations and 2026 engine performance is discussed.

The meeting took place t the offices of the FIA in Geneva and online, and was chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and FOM President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Updates to the 2025 Regulations

Minor refinements to the 2025 Sporting Regulations were agreed, the most notable being:

• Final amendments required for the implementation of the mandatory 2-stop strategy at the Monaco GP.

•Update of the parc ferme allowances relating to the situation where a driver elects not to wear the cooling vest.

•Addition of a regulatory mechanism to manage the situation of freight delays on fly-away events, as was experienced by a number of teams at the recent Chinese GP.

An amendment to the Financial Regulations was agreed in respect of capital expenditure allowance for new entrants, this being necessary ahead of the arrival of Cadillac Formula 1 team in 2026.

The issue of fires on grass (as experienced recently during the Japanese Grand Prix) was discussed and it was agreed to investigate both an alternative skid material (steel) and potential treatment on some circuits.

2026 Regulations

The FIA updated the participants on progress with the 2026 Regulations.

The F1 Commission discussed in principle refinements to the energy management strategy for 2026, as well as measures to address financial issues that can be faced by Power Unit Manufacturers that experience either low performance or significant reliability issues in 2026. All of these topics will be discussed in more detail among the specialists in the appropriate advisory committees.

The FIA updated the F1 Commission members about the constructive meeting held recently in Bahrain between the FIA, FOM and the Power Unit Manufacturers.