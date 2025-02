Hamilton addresses his new colleagues... in Italian

Lewis Hamilton has taken a major first step with his new team, greeting his new colleagues in Italian.

Over the years, some new arrivals at Maranello took the time to learn Italian while other didn't, a move that former team boss, Stefano Domenicali, admits is vital.

Speaking to AutoRacer.It, the F1 CEO admits that he spoke to the seven-time world champion, advising him that learning the language would endear him to his new colleagues and inspire them.

"He is learning Italian to understand how to integrate into our culture," he said. "I told him it is also essential for him to be able to do that. At Ferrari, he will be in a different environment than what he is used to."

Sure enough, on his recent visit to the team's HQ, Hamilton greeted the workforce in Italian.

"Hello everyone, thank you for your warm welcome," he said. "I am happy to start this new adventure with you at Ferrari.

"It has always been my dream to be part of this team," he added. "I can't wait to work with you, thank you."

As can be seen, his words appeared to go down well.