He's lost the hunger, says Ecclestone of Hamilton

Former F1 supremo, Bernie Ecclestone doesn't believe Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari will prove a success.

Ever the controversial figure, one should not forget that the 94-year-old has been there for the entire history of the Formula One World Championship, not only as the supremo, but as a driver manager and team owner, he has seen and known all the greats.

However, speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he predicts that Hamilton's controversial move to Maranello will not have the fairy-tale ending the sport is hoping for.

"I don't think Lewis will get the same attention at Ferrari," he said. "Firstly, the team are happy with Charles Leclerc, his team-mate. Leclerc speaks their language, so they'll be looking after him.

"Even if Lewis does well, there'll still be a lot of enemies, because he has suddenly arrived," he added, aware of the Machiavellian nature not only of the Maranello team but the entire sport.

Indeed, though (outwardly) Ferrari does not appear to be as (internally) political as it used to be, certainly compared to the time of the 'men in suits' who dominated the team in the aftermath of Enzo Ferrari's death, Ecclestone believes that politics, together with a lack of motivation, will hamper Hamilton's progress within the team.

"I have my theory about this," he said of the driver, who turned 40 last month. "It's not the age with drivers, it's how long they have been doing the same thing.

"I have thought with Lewis, 'he's getting tired. He has lost motivation'. If he had never won a world championship, it might be different, because then there would be an incentive to win one. But he has won seven."

Referring to the fact that the Briton's deal is understood to be for a minimum of two years, Ecclestone said: "He won't last that long. Piero Ferrari, who has taken him there, still thinks they've done the right thing. I hope they have. I hope they haven't just jumped in and end up wishing they hadn't."

Though he has a keen, dry sense of humour that is often misunderstood, over the years Ecclestone has admittedly made numerous gaffes and his suggestion that Hamilton is his own worst enemy won't help.

"Lewis gets himself up front in a way where you can dislike him," he said. "How a guy who has won a few world titles and has a few dollars in the bank can dress the way he dresses, I'm not a fan of that," he admitted.

"He has a lot of talent as a driver, as much as people credit him with? No, but still enough to win races."

Finally, Bernie took a swipe at the various off-track activities the seven-time world champion is involved in.

"I don't know why he does all this other nonsense. He needs to get out of the music business and whatever else."