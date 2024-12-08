Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "This feels incredible.

"The team have done an amazing job this season to come from where we were at the beginning. I'm so proud of everyone. It's been a lovely journey and to end the season with another race win is perfect. A big thank you goes to everyone at McLaren, everyone in papaya, everyone who supported us this year. It's been tough, but for us to win the Constructors' Championship after 26 years is pretty special. I've learned a lot from this year, from the team and from competitors around me. I'm excited to get next year going."

Oscar Piastri: "We did it! I am so incredibly happy for the team. Whilst it was a tough race, we managed to seal the Constructors' Championship and that means more than anything for everyone.

"I want to thank every single person at McLaren for what they've done for myself and Lando this year. We've had so many highs, and whilst there have also been lows, we kept pushing and it all culminated into today. I am so excited for the future with this team. We go again next year."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "McLaren are the 2024 Constructors' Championship winners. I'm incredibly proud of the entire team here, both trackside and back at the factory. It's been 26 years since we've won the Championship. It's a wonderful feeling this evening. Our work has paid off and we'll be celebrating with everyone.

"I would like to give my thanks to each and everyone in the team for their hard work and dedication, and to our shareholders, partners and fans, for their unwavering support. I'd also like to thank our colleagues at HPP for the successful collaboration. It's been a hard-fought Championship. Well done to Ferrari who drove a really good race today as well, and were great competitors. It won't be long until we are head down into next year, but until then, we'll make sure to take in every moment and celebrate our win."

