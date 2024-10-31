Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: After a tough weekend in Mexico, we are looking forward to racing in Brazil.

Interlagos is an iconic track with very passionate fans and every year it delivers a great race. It will be the second Sprint Race of this triple-header, which means we will have to be on top of our game from the start, with only one Free Practice session to get the car in a good window. The weather looks unstable with lots of rain predicted for Saturday morning and some possible showers on Sunday afternoon, which will make it an even more challenging weekend.

Alex Albon: Heading to Sao Paulo for the final round of this triple-header, we're set for another Sprint weekend. I'm looking forward to driving this iconic track, with all the unique challenges and complexities it brings. After a tough few weeks, hopefully, we can bring ourselves back into the fight for P7 and bring some added excitement to the fans. The weather always plays a part here so let's see what we can deliver as a team.

Franco Colapinto: I've spent most of my life racing in Europe, so to be able to race in South America this weekend marks a special moment in my career. Brazil is as close to a home race as possible for me and the support from the fans during this triple-header has already been unbelievable. I'm sure there will be plenty of Argentinians who have travelled to be in the crowd to cheer me and the team on across the weekend. Going into my second Sprint event in three weeks, I now know what to expect, so we'll aim to maximise the hour of Free Practice to get to grips with the track, while understanding the right window the car needs to be in. We've got two chances to fight for points at this iconic track, so we'll try our best.