United States Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a positive day.

"From lap one the car was in a decent window and I felt quite comfortable. I could attack the high speed corners and I think we were quite quick there. Going into a Sprint quali is always a tricky one as you do two mediums and then a soft tyre: with the mediums you get a bit of reference but then you go into SQ3 with the soft tyre which is only really one lap. You can't really push to the limit and you have to leave a bit of a margin. Looking at the lap, there are a few little balance issues to sort out, but to be ahead of the others is really positive. I'm aware that there are a lot of fast cars around me but I'm happy and it's definitely a positive return. Looking to the rest of the weekend, we just want to make the car a bit more driveable and that we are all good on the tyres in the race."

Sergio Perez: "Today was very frustrating, especially from SQ1 to SQ2, we didn't have any progression and if anything, we took a step back with the tyres - that made things a lot tricker. I am struggling too much early on in the lap, through sector one and we need to look at that. I think I am suffering quite a bit with ride issues in high speed and that's something we also need to look into. Hopefully we can learn quite a bit today from the car and make sure in qualifying tomorrow that we are able to put it together. We still have some work to do for the rest of the weekend, the main target is to be strong in the race and our long run pace looked very promising this morning."