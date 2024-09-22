Site logo

Singapore Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
22/09/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Norris McLaren NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes US NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH
Colapinto Williams NM NH
Tsunoda RB NM US
Ocon Alpine NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin UH UM
Zhou Stake NH NM
Bottas Stake NH NM
Gasly Alpine NM NS
Ricciardo RB NS NM NS US
Magnussen Haas NH NM NS
Albon Williams NM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Marina Bay here.

