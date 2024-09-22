Singapore Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Norris McLaren NM NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Hamilton Mercedes US NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH Alonso Aston Martin UM UH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NH Colapinto Williams NM NH Tsunoda RB NM US Ocon Alpine NM NH Stroll Aston Martin UH UM Zhou Stake NH NM Bottas Stake NH NM Gasly Alpine NM NS Ricciardo RB NS NM NS US Magnussen Haas NH NM NS Albon Williams NM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Marina Bay here.