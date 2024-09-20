Singapore Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today was difficult. We didn't have the grip that we would have liked on the tyres, so I felt like we were sliding a lot more than usual.

"This caused us particular issues in FP2, which wasn't really a positive session for us. We haven't so much been struggling with the bumps and the kerbs, but it was more about the general grip of the tyres. We are going to have to go back and analyse the data and see what we can do to optimise the performance with the car and the tyres so we can improve ahead of qualifying."

Sergio Perez: "I think we improved a little bit from FP1, but we are still lacking quite a lot of balance. It is quite difficult out there to put a lap together and it's not looking great at the moment. Our performance has taken us a little by surprise so we have some work to do overnight because we are quite far off. We are nearly a second off the pace, so we need quite a big change to come through. We will see what we are able to do, it could be quite a tough weekend but we will work hard to ensure we can compete."