Italian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: Overall, a very positive day today as we confirmed the car's performance of last week in Zandvoort.

In Q1, both drivers were happy with their car and Alex moved swiftly into Q2. Unfortunately, Franco made a small mistake in his second push lap which cost him dearly as up till then he was on the pace to pass into Q2. It became clear it was going to be tight to get into Q3, but a great lap secured Alex a place into the top 10. In Q3, Alex claimed P9 which was the highest position achievable today, but he and the team can look back on a great Qualifying session. Tomorrow it will be all about tyre management as it will be very hot again with track temps above 50 degrees, but we are confident we have a good race car and will be able to fight for points.

Alex Albon: P9 is great, so I'm very happy. We were the best of the rest so far this weekend and that's where we hoped to be, but I don't think we truly believed we'd be here, so it's good. When the car continues to deliver in the practice sessions, it does add a bit of extra pressure to make sure we deliver in Qualifying, but it all paid off. It's a very different track to Zandvoort and as good as the upgrades have been, we know this track does suit our car, but we also know that if we didn't have the upgrade, we wouldn't be in Q3, so that's a nice takeaway. We were fighting the Haas throughout Qualifying and they seem to have slightly stronger race pace for tomorrow. Graining will be our biggest concern, but let's see how we go.

Franco Colapinto: It was special to do my first Qualifying session in F1. I've enjoyed every moment of the weekend so far. Unfortunately, I made a little mistake on my second push which cost me the chance to do a good second lap. It was looking promising as I was in a good place after my first lap and, of course, working towards making a step on the second push. The car was very competitive, and I think it was possible to go through to Q2 today. However, this is just the start and there are things I still need to work on with only having a few laps in an F1 car. I'm a bit frustrated right now but I know there is a lot of potential, and the team has been working hard to make the car suit me a bit better. Tomorrow will provide a great opportunity to learn more about the car and tyres as well as managing a full race distance in F1. Let's see how it goes.