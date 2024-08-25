Site logo

Dutch Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

25/08/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Norris McLaren NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH US
Hamilton Mercedes NS NH NS
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH
Ricciardo RB NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin NM NH
Albon Williams NM NH NM
Ocon Alpine NM NH
Sargeant Williams NM NH
Tsunoda RB NS NM NH
Magnussen Haas NH NM
Bottas Stake NS NH NM
Zhou Stake NM NH NS

