Dutch Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Norris McLaren NM NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH US Hamilton Mercedes NS NH NS Gasly Alpine NM NH Alonso Aston Martin NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH Ricciardo RB NM NH Stroll Aston Martin NM NH Albon Williams NM NH NM Ocon Alpine NM NH Sargeant Williams NM NH Tsunoda RB NS NM NH Magnussen Haas NH NM Bottas Stake NS NH NM Zhou Stake NM NH NS

Check out our Sunday gallery from Zandvoort here.